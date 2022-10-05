Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,964,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,848 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,112 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

