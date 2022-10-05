Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 182,475 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 182,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Linde by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $286.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.52. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.40.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

