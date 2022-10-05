Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

IVV opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

