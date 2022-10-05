Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,140 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

