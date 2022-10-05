Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $6.53 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.63.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

