Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $10,876,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

