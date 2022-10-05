Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

