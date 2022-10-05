Pendal Group Ltd Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,795 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 19.9% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,874,000 after acquiring an additional 248,450 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 96,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

