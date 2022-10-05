BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,026 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 66,701 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,981 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,378.57.

Shares of RIO opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

