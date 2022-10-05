Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,145,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,345 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,759,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

