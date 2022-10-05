Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after purchasing an additional 310,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,495,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,241,000 after purchasing an additional 119,918 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $394.01 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,966,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

