Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 72,367 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,367 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,145,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,447,000 after buying an additional 160,345 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

