Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 1,767 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $251.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

