Strs Ohio Has $38.17 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $38,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.