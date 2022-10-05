GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 732 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,474,000 after purchasing an additional 283,978 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AbbVie by 58,549.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 341,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,217,000 after purchasing an additional 340,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $251.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

