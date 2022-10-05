Strs Ohio Has $37.48 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Ingersoll Rand worth $37,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 6,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

