Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 1,752 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 180,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,689,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.80. The company has a market cap of $251.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

