Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,590 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average is $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $251.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

