Demars Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

ABBV stock opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.80. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

