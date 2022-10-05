First Bank & Trust Sells 9,748 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average of $148.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $251.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.