iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stock Position Lessened by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

