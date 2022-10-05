Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,243 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.98 and a 200-day moving average of $211.22. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.01 and a one year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

