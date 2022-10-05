Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,246 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 27,532 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $3,022,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 77,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

