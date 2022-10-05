Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

