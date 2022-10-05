Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $851,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

