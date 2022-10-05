Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,205 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,116,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $232,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 209,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,512 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.48.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

