Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $5.57 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.9 %

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $150.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

