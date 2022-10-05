Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 17,365 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of OKE opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

