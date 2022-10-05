Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,241 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $43,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

