Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Position Cut by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of ESGR opened at $182.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $286.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.44 and its 200-day moving average is $216.24.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.