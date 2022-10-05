iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 88,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,707,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,322,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $5,960,000. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

