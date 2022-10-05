Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $486.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $522.62 and its 200-day moving average is $516.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

