Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $300.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

