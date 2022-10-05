Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $695,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,163,000 after buying an additional 310,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

