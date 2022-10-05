Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.28.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $350.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

