Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 7,025 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,557 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 328.6% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,261 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 102,172 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LVS opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

