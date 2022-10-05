Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,445 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $160.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.66 and its 200 day moving average is $166.43. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.