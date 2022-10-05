Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $4.44 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 570,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,191 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 145,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
SCHR stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $56.71.
