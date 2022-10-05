BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 254 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 303,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,426,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,498,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.357 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.29.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.