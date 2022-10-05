BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 36 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $308.56 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.42 and a fifty-two week high of $531.80. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.