Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on F. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 23.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67,524 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 56.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

