TheStreet Downgrades Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) to C

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 313.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

