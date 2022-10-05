General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Plans $1.26 Quarterly Dividend

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.8 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $226.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

