Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $4.46 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

