Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 568.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 189.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.