Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,649 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after buying an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Insider Activity

General Mills Stock Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

