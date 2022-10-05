44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.61. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

