44 Wealth Management LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Bank of America Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $260.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

