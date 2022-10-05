WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

