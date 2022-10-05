WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $319,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

SYY stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

